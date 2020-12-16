Uplifting

In A First, Sniffer Dog Wins 'Cop Of The Month' Award In Chhattisgarh's Raigarh

Ruby, the sniffer dog, had played a key role in unearthing vital clues and solving cases, especially finding two stolen expensive silver trays from a royal palace.

The Logical Indian Crew
Chhattisgarh   |   16 Dec 2020 3:46 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Rajath
In A First, Sniffer Dog Wins Cop Of The Month Award In Chhattisgarhs Raigarh

Image Credits: India.com

In a first-of-its-kind incident, a sniffer dog has been awarded the title of 'Cop of the Month' for helping the department find crucial clues and aiding in solving cases in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh.

Times Now reported that besides the canine, two police personnel also bagged the award for their outstanding service.

Detailing one of the cases, Raigarh SP Santosh Singh said that Ruby, the police tracker dog, had helped in giving vital clues relating to the burglary that took place in Sarangarh Raj Mahal.

"In Sarangarh Raja Mahal, under the Sarangarh police station, two silver trays which were very expensive, worth about ₹6 lakh, were stolen. Virendra (the dog handler), with the help of Ruby, recovered them and caught the accused," the cop explained.

He added that the awards serve as a token of encouragement for the officers to be better on their job.

"Every month the police personnel doing good work are encouraged by awarding them as cop of the month. Their photographs are placed in different police stations with some cash award as well," Singh said.

"This month two police personnel, one from a legal section and other a dog handler Virendra have been given the award of cop of the month. Besides them, Ruby which is our tracker dog is also awarded as cop of the month," he added.

Also Read: From Worker In Snack Factory Earning Rs 50 Daily To Army Officer: Journey Of Lt Balbanka Tiwari

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Journalist

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

A free soul who believes that it is journalism apart from politics which should stand for the social cause and environment

Rajath

Rajath

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian