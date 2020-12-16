In A First, Sniffer Dog Wins 'Cop Of The Month' Award In Chhattisgarh's Raigarh

In a first-of-its-kind incident, a sniffer dog has been awarded the title of 'Cop of the Month' for helping the department find crucial clues and aiding in solving cases in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh.

Times Now reported that besides the canine, two police personnel also bagged the award for their outstanding service.

Chhattisgarh: For the first time in Raigarh district, a police sniffer dog has been awarded 'Cop of the month', along with dog handler.



"Our tracker dog Ruby solved many cases, including Sarangarh Royal palace robbery case, by giving vital clues," says SP Raigarh Santosh Singh. pic.twitter.com/rz2XE7Y8el — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2020

Detailing one of the cases, Raigarh SP Santosh Singh said that Ruby, the police tracker dog, had helped in giving vital clues relating to the burglary that took place in Sarangarh Raj Mahal.

"In Sarangarh Raja Mahal, under the Sarangarh police station, two silver trays which were very expensive, worth about ₹6 lakh, were stolen. Virendra (the dog handler), with the help of Ruby, recovered them and caught the accused," the cop explained.

He added that the awards serve as a token of encouragement for the officers to be better on their job.

"Every month the police personnel doing good work are encouraged by awarding them as cop of the month. Their photographs are placed in different police stations with some cash award as well," Singh said.



"This month two police personnel, one from a legal section and other a dog handler Virendra have been given the award of cop of the month. Besides them, Ruby which is our tracker dog is also awarded as cop of the month," he added.

