Zomato Founder Assures Rs 10 Lakh Aid, Job To Wife Of Delivery Executive Killed In Road Accident

Last week, on January 8, a Zomato delivery executive, Salil Tripathi, was killed in a road accident. Days after his demise, Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal expressed grief over the incident and announced all possible support to his family. Goyal assured to provide a job to Salil's wife, including the insurance grant of Rs 12 lakh to the family.

Zomato founder released the official statement on Thursday and wrote on Twitter, "We are deeply aggrieved by the death of our delivery partner Salil Tripathi in an unfortunate road incident. We are extending all possible support to help the family get through this.."

Goyal shared that the Zomato team is personally assisting the family and has been in the hospital since the night of the accident. The team also helped with the ongoing expenses such as the funeral, etc.,



The statement mentioned that Salil's family would be allocated an insurance grant of Rs 10 lakh and the company would make every effort to provide a job to his wife, Suchitra (depending on whether she wants it) so that she can run the household and support her 10-year-old son's education.

The official statement also informed that in a kind gesture, the Zomato employees have collectively contributed Rs 12 lakh towards the deceased family's future.

The family has been outpoured with support with several. A few days back, on Tuesday, January 11, the Indian filmmaker Manish Mundra had donated Rs 4 lakh to the victim's wife, Suchitra's account.

NDTV reported that in support of Salil's family, a crowdfunding drive was posted on the platform Ketto to raise ₹ 15 lakhs. As of Thursday afternoon, the campaign has already raised ₹ 7.75 lakhs.



Last week Salil Tripathi lost his life in a road accident after getting his bike hit by an SUV driven by a Delhi Police constable, and he succumbed to the injuries on the spot. He was a hotel management graduate who lost his job as a restaurant manager during the lockdown, following which he had joined Zomato.

