'Centennial Moment'! RIMC To Induct Girl Cadets For The First Time In 100 Years

After 100 years, the Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) in Dehradun is gearing up to induct girl cadets. The prestigious institution is the first step towards joining the Indian Army, which turned 100 on March 13.

According to Live Mint, a total of five girls will be given admission. "From July 5, five girls will join Rashtriya Indian Military College, and I am hopeful that it will lead to a big change. Women will create history in the Armed Forces leadership," Lt. Gen. Gurmit Singh (retd), Uttarakhand governor, told the news publication.



'Bravery Is Gender-Neutral'

The Times of India reported that around 568 girls gave the entrance test. The institute's commandant, Col Ajay Kumar, said, "RIMC formed a committee to assess both tangible and intangible factors, and all necessary changes were made in the institute to make it suitable for girl students. This is an ethos-changing development."

This is not the first time RIMC has made way for girl cadets. In 1992, Swarnima Thapliyal was given admission to the institute as a 'test case'. Daughter of one of the faculty members, she fought for the country and retired as a Major. "Six RIMC alumni have gone on to serve as service chiefs in the three wings of the Indian armed forces," Kumar adds.



Further, the Uttarakhand governor added, "These five girls will walk into RIMC as the Panj Pyare of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, who established Khalsa Panth. This will be a golden chapter in the history of RIMC's achievements."



'Centennial Moment'

After World War I, Rashtriya Indian Military College was established on March 13, 1922. It was inaugurated by the Prince of Wales himself when he toured India, because of which the institute was earlier called 'Prince of Wales Royal Indian Military College. Initially started as a training college for the Indian youth to join the British-Indian Army before independence.

Therefore, the inclusion of girl cadets is a welcome move. The latest development comes after the Supreme Court allowed girls to sit for the National Defence Academy (NDA) exam. In light of this, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Manoj Mukund Naravane congratulated RIMC and welcomed their decision by calling it a centennial moment.



