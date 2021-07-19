Retired Army Officer Takes Care Of Street Dogs Amid COVID-19

The pandemic has witnessed instances of many people going out of their way help others as well as fellow living beings. And this is exactly what retired Army officer Major Parmila Singh and her father Shyamveer Singh have been doing.

The duo has been taking care of stray animals by providing them with food and medicines. They spend around ₹ 30,000 every month out of their pockets for the same and ensure that stray dogs are sterilized so as to control their population. She told The Times Of India that her father a retired superintendent engineer from PHED, has been providing food and medicines to street dogs and other animals for the last 35 years. Eventually, she also got involved in it, said Pramila, who retired from the army in 2019.

Even when the first lockdown was imposed last year after the coronavirus outbreak in the country, Shyamveer sought special permit from the Kota district administration to feed the animals. Using her savings, they fed the strays.

PM Appreciates Efforts

Her efforts have been appreciated by even Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She had written a letter to the prime minister detailing her work. In response, the PM wrote that "efforts are an inspiration for the society."





Major Pramila Singh, had written a letter to PM Shri @narendramodi about her work and appealing that more people should come forward to help animals.



Here's how the Hon'ble PM responded! pic.twitter.com/LgIs5RohHD — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) July 18, 2021

There have been many instances of people coming forward to feed stray animals during the lockdown. In May this year, People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) conferred felicitated a cop from Lucknow for feeding stray animals during the lockdown. With eateries, hotels and restaurants shut, strays have been adversely affected.

In May, the Odisha government allocated ₹60 lakh to feed stay animals during the lockdown imposed by the state in the wake of rising COVID cases.

