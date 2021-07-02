Retired 70-Yr-Old Is 'COVID Hero On Two Wheels' For Hyderabadis

The coronavirus crisis in the country has undoubtedly been a testing period for all. Still, it witnessed occasions when people came forward in the hour of need in whatever manner they could. 70-year-old, a resident of Hyderabad, is one such example.

At a time when the youth are cautious to step out of their houses, Rao, a retired Air India employee, sets off on his bicycle and makes sure to deliver ration, medicines, and other essentials to COVID-positive patients and those in need.



"I want to do whatever little I can do for society," Rao told The Times of India.



Even when the COVID-19 cases were on the peak in India, he made sure to attend requests from people residing six to seven kilometres from his house. In some cases, he used to sponsor their requirements as well.

Dealing With Bogus Cases

"Whenever I go to deliver, I make it a point to see their condition and do my bit," he said, adding that the people took advantage of his services several times, even when they have a healthy adult at home. "In such cases, I counsel them and encourage them to fulfill their own needs," he explained.



Hailing from West Marredpally in Secunderabad, Rao said that his wife was initially reluctant but is now very supportive. "My children, who are currently living abroad, however, are not completely on board with me stepping out amid pandemic," he told the publication.



Rao also helps Hyderabad Relief Riders in verifying requests whether a case is genuine or not. The Cycling Community of Hyderabad consists of 135 volunteers and has been delivering medicines at the doorsteps of older people across the city since April this year.

