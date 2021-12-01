All section
Caste discrimination
20-Yr-Old Kerala Engineering Student Gets Selected For US Exchange Programme, Sets Example

Image Credits: The New Indian Express

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

20-Yr-Old Kerala Engineering Student Gets Selected For US Exchange Programme, Sets Example

She has completed Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication from Makahnalal Chaturvedi recently and is currently pursuing a Masters in Advertising And Public Relations.

Kerala,  1 Dec 2021

Reema Shaji is a computer science undergraduate. Born in a conservative family, she was told to wait till she got married to fulfill her aspirations of studying in the US. The young girl, however, toiled hard to set an example of daring to dream and achieving them.

Since childhood, Reema Shaji aspired of studying in the United States and always shared her aspirations with her loved ones. But she belongs to a conservative society, she was always asked to get married and fulfill her aspirations with her husband's support.

A brave Shaji, however, decided not to follow the societal norm and achieve her goals on her own.

"My first goal is to become an independent woman," 20-year-old Shaji told The New Indian Express. She is gearing up to start the fifth semester of the computer science engineering degree at McNeese State University in Lake Charles, Louisiana in January 2022.

Only 5 Students Selected From India

Shaji was among the luckiest five students to be selected for the US Global Undergraduate Exchange Program (UGRAD). In this exchange program, a few students are selected from different courses to study one semester in a US-based college or the university on a scholarship basis.

Also, all the students will be provided with a free round trip from their home city to the US host college or university.

For this program, Shaji applied last January and had gone through all the selection procedures including the TOEFL exam and after clearing the interview she got selected. Students will be provided with all the necessary facilities, housing, food, and all other expenses will be covered under this scholarship. Including this, a small stipend also is provided to bear the living expenses in the US.

" After my father passed away. My mother is my inspiration and my supporter. She always inspires and teaches me to be independent . Now my this achievement will prove that I or any other lady should not wait for marriage to get her husband's support and then achieve their dreams. You can achieve it by yourself also," Shaji told TNIE.

She also shared her interview incident where she was asked that why they select her. In an answer, she replied "I will be an inspiration for other girls like me to follow their dreams at any cost. And when I will return I will also share my experience and knowledge with other students of my nation."

Reema belongs to an economically backward family, but this achievement proves that one's economic conditions never decide one's future. If you want then you can achieve anything . Shaji is expected to return in June after completing her fifth semester at the US university.

