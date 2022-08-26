From A Security Guard To HR Professional: A Journey Of Hope, Grit And Joy At Razorpay

In an age where a relevant qualification is essential to seek different successful opportunities, what about the people left behind with no adequate qualification but the zeal to drag themselves out of their comfort zone and the desire to create fortunes? Well, Adeep, an ordinary person like us ventured out on a journey of life, demanding a new version of him to show up with his extraordinary actions. Born into a very humble and struggling family in a small village Bidar located in Karnataka, he gave up his education after completing his 10th so that his younger sisters did not miss on quality education. He wanted to be an extra hand to his family while his father worked as a driver for a daily wage. With a crunch of money, Adeep never hesitated to take menial jobs believing that nothing is big or small if done with determination and an open mind to learn things.



Carrying an attitude of not settling for limited opportunities, Adeep with his family moved to Bengaluru in 2015 to provide a quality life for themselves. He desperately searched for any job to help him fulfil his family's necessities. Finally, in 2016, he got employed as a security guard for Razorpay, accompanied by his mother, who worked as a housekeeper there, and this became a life-turning event for him. Filled with an optimistic attitude, he started learning things with a curious mind to know and understand the dynamics beyond the role of his job. He worked with utmost sincerity, carrying a broad smile daily in a highly supportive environment. But he knew there was little room for advancement as a security guard.

Life continues to reward those who venture into the unknown. Ones who, irrespective of their work profile, dare to step out of their comfort zone and learn and explore, hoping that someday things will change for them and their families. At Razorpay, Adeep's colleagues never stopped believing in him. They wanted to enhance his experience, so they suggested the HR team give him a chance though he did not have any relevant experience. After a successful interview with the HR head, willing to take the risk and create an opportunity for Adeep, he returned back to the organisation. Who knew there was something else planned for Adeep and that he would find a way back to Razorpay after almost a year in 2019 in HR Operations on a contractual level. With the company and his colleagues' help, he kept upskilling himself and finally, in 2019, he became a full-term employee there. Today, he is the same man from 7 years back, but his dedication and commitment have pushed him to new heights. People like Adeep are indeed exceptions who keep fighting against all odds and prove themselves. Who imagined a person working as a security guard would be technically so advanced someday that he would be operating gadgets like Mac pro for his daily work. He never stops surprising people with his efforts to learn new things by reaching the office an hour ago to dedicatedly learn to converse in English with the help of his colleagues.

Talking to The Logical Indian Team, Adeep recalled how his mother always wanted him to be a singer. Still, he left everything behind to support his family due to the circumstances. But today, there is a proud mother who gets excited every time while praising him infront of his relatives about him working in such a big company. Though Adeep is receiving an overwhelming response from his company and colleagues, he admitted he has not reached his destination yet but is still in the process. His primary goal is to improve his broken English, and he cannot wait for the day when he gets control of the language and talks fluently like his colleagues. The initiative by Razorpay to bring out the story of Adeep is not just limited to him but to all the people who deserve better opportunities and strive to do better beyond what they are already doing. They believe each person has the job of moving the wheel of the chain, which can be done only while working as a team. There is always a lookout for how they, as an organisation, can be loyal to their employees by ensuring they grow each day.