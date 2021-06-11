Razia Sultan Becomes First Muslim Woman To Be Appointed DSP In Bihar Police

27-year-old Razia Sultan has been appointed as the first female Muslim Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Bihar. Being the first in the state's history to achieve so, the Hathua native from Gopalganj district of Bihar has proven to be a role model for the state's women aspiring to mark their place within the Indian Police Force.

Currently, Razia is posted as an assistant engineer in the electricity department of the Bihar government. After clearing the 64th Bihar Public Service Commission exams, she was one of the 40 candidates to be selected for the post of DSP in Bihar Police.

Razia is the daughter of a single mother as her father passed away in 2016. She expressed to have always aspired to be in the police force. The selection for the DSP post was a dream come true for her. She exclaimed that she had commenced her preparation for the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exams in her first year of joining the Bihar government's electricity department as an electrical engineer.

A progressive and visionary woman, Razia Sultan, aims to empower women to come up and voice their complaints. She hopes to work towards fighting the increasing crimes against women, starting with ensuring that their reports get registered.

"I am very excited to serve as a police officer. There are many a time when people do not get justice, especially women. Women shy away from reporting to the police any incident of crime against them. I will try to ensure that such cases are reported," said Razia, according to a report by India Today.

Razia sees her appointment as a very important opportunity to address and be able to work on societal problems like the low education rate among women, especially within the Muslim community. She urged the adults to be supportive of their children aspiring to achieve their dreams.

Sultan also aims at spreading awareness among the Muslim community to steer clear from the misinformation around getting vaccinated against Covid-19.

