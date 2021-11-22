Rashtriya Sainik Sansthan Set To Launch Telemedicine-Based AI Project

For the up-gradation and moving Uttarakhand forward, rural upliftment, youth employment, women empowerment ex-serviceman Uttakrakhans Gvernmnor, Lt. Gen Gurmit Singh shared this idea of focusing on rural areas in a facilitation ceremony in Dehradun as reported by ANI.

In this facilitation ceremony, ex-servicemen requested Rashtriya Sainik Sansthan's team members to start a telemedicine project in rural areas in which ex-servicemen and their families can be a part.

In a Rashtriya Sainik Sansthan board meeting, the decision was made to start a project in four critical areas in Uttarakhand. Those four key areas are health, education, environment, and technology.

What Is It About?

This AI-based telemedicine project will be launched in Jan Mitr in the first initial phase. Jan Mitr here referring to all the ex-servicemen or their family members who will get training regarding this so that they can provide all the services of the project door to door in rural regions, to connect to a doctor and make them aware about the online app and its free of cost services.

How Health Warriors Will Be Trained?

In this, all the health warriors will be trained comprehensively, both men and women, and after this, they will get a free-of-cost medicine that will enable them to provide support to the patients. They will be trained to measure temperature, sugar, blood pressure, etc, and share all the data through the online app to the doctor for further diagnoses.

Every 'Jan Mitr' of the single area will be provided with all the basic facilities. A mobile number will be assigned, circulated in the village so that people can contact them for any medical facility. Their training starts in Uttarakhand.

The idea was shared by the officials of Rashtriya Sainik Sanstha with the honourable Governor Uttakrakhand –Lt.Gen.Gurmir Singh (Retd) .He shared his vision of circulating all these facilities in four core areas to the last village through health warriors and Sainiks. Many other projects will be launched in the field of education, health, environment, and technology for further upliftment of the rural areas.

In this sequence, many projects based on agriculture, employability-based skill development, etc will be launched soon as reported by ANI.



