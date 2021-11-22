All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Rashtriya Sainik Sansthan Set To Launch Telemedicine-Based AI Project

Photo Credit: ANI

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Rashtriya Sainik Sansthan Set To Launch Telemedicine-Based AI Project

Pratibha Sahu

Writer: Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Remote Intern

She has completed Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication from Makahnalal Chaturvedi recently and is currently pursuing a Masters in Advertising And Public Relations. She loves writing on current issues and love voice-overs. She has done internships in content writing, voice-over artist, SEO analyst, social media management, and as a radio jockey too.

See article by Pratibha Sahu

Uttarakhand,  22 Nov 2021 6:21 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

In a Rashtriya Sainik Sansthan board meeting, the decision was made to start a project in four critical areas in Uttarakhand.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

For the up-gradation and moving Uttarakhand forward, rural upliftment, youth employment, women empowerment ex-serviceman Uttakrakhans Gvernmnor, Lt. Gen Gurmit Singh shared this idea of focusing on rural areas in a facilitation ceremony in Dehradun as reported by ANI.

In this facilitation ceremony, ex-servicemen requested Rashtriya Sainik Sansthan's team members to start a telemedicine project in rural areas in which ex-servicemen and their families can be a part.

In a Rashtriya Sainik Sansthan board meeting, the decision was made to start a project in four critical areas in Uttarakhand. Those four key areas are health, education, environment, and technology.

What Is It About?

This AI-based telemedicine project will be launched in Jan Mitr in the first initial phase. Jan Mitr here referring to all the ex-servicemen or their family members who will get training regarding this so that they can provide all the services of the project door to door in rural regions, to connect to a doctor and make them aware about the online app and its free of cost services.

How Health Warriors Will Be Trained?

In this, all the health warriors will be trained comprehensively, both men and women, and after this, they will get a free-of-cost medicine that will enable them to provide support to the patients. They will be trained to measure temperature, sugar, blood pressure, etc, and share all the data through the online app to the doctor for further diagnoses.

Every 'Jan Mitr' of the single area will be provided with all the basic facilities. A mobile number will be assigned, circulated in the village so that people can contact them for any medical facility. Their training starts in Uttarakhand.

The idea was shared by the officials of Rashtriya Sainik Sanstha with the honourable Governor Uttakrakhand –Lt.Gen.Gurmir Singh (Retd) .He shared his vision of circulating all these facilities in four core areas to the last village through health warriors and Sainiks. Many other projects will be launched in the field of education, health, environment, and technology for further upliftment of the rural areas.

In this sequence, many projects based on agriculture, employability-based skill development, etc will be launched soon as reported by ANI.

Also Read: First In The Country: Tamil Nadu Launches DNA Tool To Help Search For Missing Children, Criminals

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Pratibha Sahu
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Rashtriya Sainik Sansthan 
Uttarakhand 
telemedicine 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X