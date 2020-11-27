India To Get First Organ Donor Memorial In Rajasthan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is all set to inaugurate the country's first memorial for organ donors today on the Indian Organ Donation Day.

The Times of India reported that an exclusive memorial to acknowledge and express gratitude towards such donors would be inaugurated during a virtual address on November 27.

The publication reported that the names of the donors who had donated organs and helped in saving 120 lives not just in Rajasthan but also in Delhi and Mumbai will be a part of the memorial.

The memorial is situated near Central Park on SMS Hospital Road. The sculpture has been built to celebrate the selflessness of such souls and has been inspired by Jaipur's Jantar Mantar.

It has been designed to portray human life looking at cosmic heavens in gratitude, compassion and love. It has been jointly built the Mohan Foundation Jaipur Cultural Forum (MFJCF) and Jaipur Municipal Corporation (JMC).

"The organ donors' memorial will keep encouraging people on the theme of 'ek khamoshi-anek muskaan, aaokarein angdaan' for organ donation," said Rajiv Arora, founder chairman, MFJCF.



Since 2015, the state has progressed in terms of creating awareness on organ donation and reportedly had at least 38 families donate organs of their close ones after being declared brain dead.

