Rajasthan Govt To Set Up Protection Cell For Transgender Rights

The Rajasthan government, on Wednesday, June 24, decided to constitute a Transgender Protection Cell under the Protection of Rights of Transgenders Act, 2019, in the state and has approved the proposal of the Finance department in this regard.

The state government's step comes in the light of discrimination and atrocity faced by the community. The protection cell will work directly from the office of the Director-General of Police and prevent crimes against the people.

The department will be a team of six people, including a police inspector, a sub-inspector, two constables, a counsellor or psychological counsellor and a data entry operator. All of them will be working on a contractual basis, news agency ANI reported.

It will be temporarily effective up to February 2022 from the date of issue of the order.

In its official statement, the government said it is sensitive towards protecting their rights and is focused on creating a better environment and justice for the community. "Taking cognisance of the matter, we have decided to set up a Transgender Protection Bill."

राज्य सरकार ट्रांसजेंडर समुदाय के अधिकारों के संरक्षण के प्रति संवेदनशील है तथा प्रदेश में इन ऊभयलिंगी व्यक्तियों के लिए सुरक्षा एवं न्याय का बेहतर माहौल बनाने के लिए कृतसंकल्प है। इस क्रम में प्रदेश में ट्रांसजेंडर सुरक्षा प्रकोष्ठ (सेल) के गठन का निर्णय लिया है। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 23, 2021

The team will also coordinate between the State Level Transgender Justice Board and the District Transgender Justice Committees.



The community was recognised as the third gender in 2014 by the Supreme Court. The landmark ruling, the apex court had directed the government to provide transgender people with quotas in jobs and education in line with other minorities and key amenities. Four years later, in 2019, the Parliament passed the Transgender Persons Act, 2019.

