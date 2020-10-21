Rajasthan Duo Donates Kidneys To Save Kin After Defeating COVID-19

After defeating COVID-19 two men in Rajasthan's Jaipur went ahead to donate a kidney to save their relative.

It was an extremely difficult situation for 30-year-old Durga Devi Bairwa and 44-year-old Mohammad Arif, both suffering from renal failure when their prospective donors got infected and tested positive.

Right before their scheduled transplantation surgeries, both of them were informed that their donors had tested positive.

In Kota, Rajasthan, Durga was devastated to be informed in mid-June that her kidney transplantation couldn't take place as her brother-in-law Dhanna Lal Bairwa, the doner has contracted COVID-19.

All of them had reached Jaipur on June 17 for the transplant but their plans got disrupted with the donor testing positive. Durga's husband shared that his brother tested negative after 14 days, but he still needed time to fully recover from the symptoms. Her transplant finally took place in August.

Durga is in the stable now, and her creatinine level has returned to normal range. Her kidney donor has also resumed normal life after the surgery. In Sikar, Rajasthan Arif couldn't stop being grateful for how his wife, 35-year-old Firdaus, who donated him kidney post recovering from COVID-19.

Firdaus tested positive for June 29, eight days before she wanted to donate a kidney to her husband.

Mohammad Sharif, Arif's brother's shares that the transplant took place two months after her sister-in-law recovered from COVID-19. Post-surgery they met the doctor who confirmed that all the parameters are almost normal.

As per surgeons, COVID-19 is not a hindrance in organ transplant, and after recovering, a person can undergo the transplant surgery.