Uplifting

Railways Provide Employment Under MNREGA In Coordination With UP Govt

The railway department has reached out district administrations concerned with the proposal to provide jobs to labourers close to their homes.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   31 July 2020 11:09 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Railways Provide Employment Under MNREGA In Coordination With UP Govt

In an attempt to provide a livelihood, the North Eastern Railway (NER) in coordination with the Uttar Pradesh government is providing employment to the labourers under MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act).

According to Times Of India, the railway department has reached out district administrations concerned with the proposal to provide jobs to labourers close to their homes.

The district administration, reportedly, with the help of gram pradhans and local officers are getting labourers residing in the nearby villages of the railway site where the work is proposed to get involved in the work to earn wages that would help them tide over the crisis.

The work includes levelling of mud, maintenance of approach road to level crossings, trimming and clearing of shrubs at the site and plantation etc. Reports suggest that out of the 25 proposals, eight of them worth Rs 31.1 lakh have been sanctioned.

On an average, Lucknow division of NER is generating 12,000 man-days of work under MNREGA in certain districts like Siddharthnagar, Balrampur, Maharajganj, Basti, Gorakhpur, Gonda and Sitapur etc.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh: Woman Paraded With Husband On Shoulders On Suspicion Of Infidelity, Several Arrested


Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Journalist

"Fascinated with simplifying the complicated and writing on the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. Also, a hodophile."

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

I'm a free soul with the firm belief that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and environment.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian