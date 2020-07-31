Railways Provide Employment Under MNREGA In Coordination With UP Govt

In an attempt to provide a livelihood, the North Eastern Railway (NER) in coordination with the Uttar Pradesh government is providing employment to the labourers under MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act).

According to Times Of India, the railway department has reached out district administrations concerned with the proposal to provide jobs to labourers close to their homes.

The district administration, reportedly, with the help of gram pradhans and local officers are getting labourers residing in the nearby villages of the railway site where the work is proposed to get involved in the work to earn wages that would help them tide over the crisis.

The work includes levelling of mud, maintenance of approach road to level crossings, trimming and clearing of shrubs at the site and plantation etc. Reports suggest that out of the 25 proposals, eight of them worth Rs 31.1 lakh have been sanctioned.

On an average, Lucknow division of NER is generating 12,000 man-days of work under MNREGA in certain districts like Siddharthnagar, Balrampur, Maharajganj, Basti, Gorakhpur, Gonda and Sitapur etc.

