Chhattisgarh: Railways Offer Compassionate Appointment To 10-Month-Old After Her Parents Die In Accident

In a rather unusual incident, a 10-month-old girl who lost her parents in an accident in Chhattisgarh has been provided with a compassionate appointment by the railways, officials said.

The little child can work for the national transporter after acquiring the age of 18 years, they said. In the state's history, this incident marks probably the first time that such an offer has been provided to a child of this age on compassionate grounds, officials said.

Compassionate appointments aim to exhibit immediate help to families of deceased government employees.

Parents Died In Road Accident

The 10-month-old girl, on July 4, was registered for compassionate appointment in the Personnel Department of South East Central Railways (SECR) of Raipur Railway Division, reported NDTV.

"The father of the child, Rajendra Kumar, was working as an assistant at a railway yard in Bhilai. He, along with his wife, died in a road accident on June 1. The child, however, survived," a statement released by SECR read.

All kind of assistance was provided to Kumar's family by the Raipur Railway Division according to rules, it informed.

Child Officially Registered In Railway Records

Official registration of the little child in the railway records was done by taking the 10-month-old's fingerprints, reported Hindustan Times.

She was accompanied by her relatives and cried when her thumb impression was being taken. It was a heart-wrenching moment, and it was also difficult for the officials to take the thumb impression of such a little child," recalled a railways official.

Also Read: Sewer Deaths: Delhi Government Urged To Hike Compensation For Deaths While Cleaning Sewage