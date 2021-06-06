Uplifting

Punjab: This Maths Teacher Is Conducting Free Online Classes For Over 3,500 Students

Sanjeev Kumar teaches students from Class VIII to XII, mostly from Tamil Nadu, Kerela, and Jammu & Kashmir. More than 80 pupils from Kenya, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, and Saudi Arabia have enrolled in his classes.

The Logical Indian Crew
Punjab   |   6 Jun 2021 4:18 AM GMT
Writer : Akshita Mehta | Editor : Madhusree Goswami | Creatives : Akshita Mehta
Image Credit: The New Indian Express

In March 2020, when the country went into a lockdown for the first time due to the coronavirus outbreak, 43-year-old Sanjeev Kumar, started conducting free online classes for students across the world.

Kumar is a government school teacher from Bathinda, Punjab, with over 18 years of experience. He now teaches 3,500 students from Class VIII to XII, mostly from Tamil Nadu, Kerela, and Jammu & Kashmir. More than 80 students from Kenya, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, and Saudi Arabia have enrolled in his classes. He is taking classes on trigonometry and algebra.

On March 29, 2020, he began his first session with only 50 students. Gradually, he began to receive messages from students, and within a few days, the number grew to 700. In one year, he had over 2,500 students.

As the academic year ended in April, 700 students who completed their course left. Meanwhile, a new batch of 1,700 students joined.

Sanjeev bought a Zoom business plan to continue his classes and decided to teach students according to their class.

"We gave them codes as per their class and just 10 minutes prior to the class, we send them the password to join the classes on Zoom. Many parents too started attending the classes to see the performance of their children," Sanjeev said to The New Indian Express.

On a daily basis, he takes five one-hour classes. He also asked 15 well-known doctors, educators, and actors to give lectures in his classes.

"There are five classes daily for one hour each. I take two special extra classes per week for the students of Kenya and UAE to clear their doubts and also twice a week classes to prepare students for National Talent Search Examination (NTSE)," he said.

Kumar's wife, who is also a teacher, sends notes to all the children. In addition, at the end of each chapter, he conducts a live test and then provides feedback on the student's performance. Sanjeev Kumar gifts the test topper a subject-related book worth 500.

His students say that his classes assist them in understanding the concepts and resolving questions.

