Punjab Family Says No To 'Shagun' During Wedding Ceremony, Keeps Donation Box For Farmers Instead

In a heart-warming gesture, a family in Punjab asked their relatives and friends to donate money for the protesting farmers instead of giving them wedding gifts.

NDTV reported that the wedding event took place in Muktsar, a city which is around 250 kilometres from Chandigarh. The family had set up a special donation box inside the venue for the purpose. The family appealed their guests, from the dance floor, to make generous donations for the farmers protesting against the central government's farm laws.

"Instead of gifting us 'shagun' money for the couple, please donate for the farmers protesting in Delhi. This money will be used to provide food, warm clothes and other essentials to the farmers," said an announcer during the event.

Most people outside Punjab do not understand the high level of grassroots activism which comes naturally to Sikhs. This perhaps comes from the concept of hands on Seva practiced in Gurdwaras and the warrior-saint concept of the Khalsa.#istandwithfamers https://t.co/JDdTtK7rVs — Vikram Chhabra (@vikramschhabra) December 9, 2020

Country's farmers on Tuesday, December 8, held a nationwide strike to push for repealing the new farm laws. The day-long bandh witnessed shops remaining shut, transport affected and protesters gathering on roads and train tracks in several places, though many states remained largely unaffected. The farmers are of the opinion that the three laws will result in a drop in their income and will make them susceptible to exploitation from corporate houses. The central government, however, claims the laws will eliminate middlemen as farmers will be allowed to sell their produce wherever they want.

Several rounds of talks between the protesting farmers and the Centre have not been able to end the deadlock so far.

