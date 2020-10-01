Uplifting

Pune: 14-Year-Old Designs Sanitiser Kit For Sterilisation Of Vegetables, Receives Patent

Aditya Pachpande received a letter from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research Institute for his work, where they had stated that the sanitiser box can be recommended and applied for UV-C sterilization activities.

Sneha Das (( Remote Intern)) 
India   |   1 Oct 2020 12:16 PM GMT / Updated : 2020-10-01T19:00:12+05:30
Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Pune: 14-Year-Old Designs Sanitiser Kit For Sterilisation Of Vegetables, Receives Patent

Image Credits: The Indian Express

A 14-Year old young boy has designed and patented COVID-19 'Suraksha Kit' for protection against the coronavirus. The kit uses UV-C rays as a shield against the deadly virus.

A resident of Chinchwad, Aditya Pachpande is a class IX student of Indus International School. Aditya's role model is the business tycoon Elon Musk who is the chief designer of SpaceX. Inspired by the business magnate, Aditya has decided to carry on multiple things in his career.

Aditya received a letter from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research Institute for his work, where they had stated that the sanitiser box can be recommended and applied for UV-C sterilization activities.

Aditya is also involved in giving out sanitiser boxes free of charge at various vegetable markets in the Dadar area of Mumbai. He claimed that his kit is responsible for solving one of the major issues faced by Indian households of disinfecting and cleaning the vegetables and grocery items. He also said that it was dangerous to use soaps or alcohol-based sanitisers on vegetables, and therefore he came up with this innovative idea.

"This idea came up during the pandemic… as to how to sterilise vegetables. So, I did my own research using aluminium and how it can be used in a controlled environment, using potassium permanganate and exposing to sunlight, and eventually came up with the sanitiser box," Aditya told The Indian Express.

Aditya plans to make 1,000 more such similar sanitisation boxes and distribute them to the poor and needy people as soon as he receives the evaluation report from CSIR-CMERI.

Also Read: Meet Aakash Ranison, 26-Yr-Old Travelpreneur, Climate Activist Who Uses Social Media To Drive Change

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Sneha Das

Sneha Das

( Remote Intern)

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian