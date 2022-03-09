Pune Gets Its First 'All-Women' Post Offices On International Women's Day

This Women's Day, two post offices in Pune marked pride and got permanently designated for women staff and supervisors. These two post offices are the first Indian Post for women in the Pune region.

On the occasion of International Women's Day on Tuesday, Women Post Offices announced that four women would supervise all postal operations at Pune Cantonment (east) and Dr BA chowk.

Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Pune city East Division, Satish Goparaju, stated, "Our survey revealed a high number of women account holders and beneficiaries in these two post offices. This initiative aims at offering more ease for women customers to interact with women staffers," reported The Indian Express.

Help Women Client

The initiative was not just for the Post office women but also the general public women, as the women client will feel more comfortable while interacting with women staff workers. The survey revealed many women account holders and beneficiaries in these two post offices.

Women's In India Post Offices

Union Minister of Communications and Information Technology Kapil Sibal inaugurated India's first all-women employees' post office at Shastri Bhawan in New Delhi on March 8, 2013.

And later on, in September 2019, Patna's first all-women post office, named 'Mahila Dak Ghar,' was also inaugurated by Patna-born minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. New all-women post offices opened in a number of cities in 2020, including Trichy, Kalaburgi, and Mumbai, which opened its second all-women post office in Mahim Bazaar.

After the steep success of women's getting in India Post, now India Post operates 715 Post Offices entirely staffed by women, of which 263 are Sub Post Offices and 452 are Branch Post Offices.

