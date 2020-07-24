Pune Cop Cycles Across Jurisdiction To Spread Awareness About COVID-19

A police inspector at Pune's Dattawadi police station has been cycling across his jurisdiction to raise awareness about coronavirus and staying fit during the ongoing pandemic.

Dattawadi area currently has 12-14 containment zones, in which most of the people live in shanties.

Devidas Gheware conducts regular patrols to these places on a cycle, where normal vehicles cannot go as the areas remain sealed, to interact with people.

"Exercising is very important to stay safe from coronavirus. Cycling allows us to exercise during work time and interact with people," Gheware told ANI.

As per the latest updates, the district has reported 3,606 positive cases. Total number of cases in the area now stands at 63,351, with the death toll at 1,514. So far 22,484 recoveries have been recorded.



Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded more than 10,000 COVID-19 in the last 24-hours, propelling the state's novel coronavirus tally to 3,37,607. Over 10,576 new novel coronavirus cases were reported.

There are 1,36,980 active cases in the state, with the number of recovered cases to 1,87,769.

