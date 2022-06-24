Proud Moment! Odisha's Raghurajpur Village Artist's Masterpiece 'Tree Of Life' Presented To Pope In Rome

It was a matter of pride for the Raghurajpur village of the Puri district in Odisha after learning that the piece of artTree of Life' created by one of their kin was presented to the Pope in Rome by the state Chief Minister on Wednesday, June 22.

The noted artist, Apindra Swain, bought Pattachitra to life, and it previously garnered the limelight for its intricacy and finesse. He said, "I was not aware that the painting sold to a government official will finally find a place in the Vatican," quoted The New Indian Express.

About The Painting

The artists elaborated that the painting emanates vibrance with an exhilarating effect blend of many colours, including red, black, blue and white. It symbolically reflects the natural life force of animals and humans besides flora and fauna.

The masterpiece cost about ₹13,000 to ₹18,000 and took around 12 to 20 days to complete. Swain said, "Art is above all religions and depicts humanity; hence art lovers from all across want to make it their own."

The artist said that it was a memorable day for him as his artwork has gone overseas to adorn the walls of crucial places and people. He said, "I have a dozen similar paintings on my counter for sale".

Pattachitra Art In The International Arena

The village residents relentlessly celebrated the day and were equally vocal in showering appreciation on the CM for re-establishing the Pattachitra art in the international arena. They thanked Patnaik for promoting traditional Odishan art.

Raghurajpur is a heritage crafts village known for its master Pattachitra painters, an art form dating back to 5 BC. The village, located around 12 km from Puri alongside the Puri-Bhubaneswar national highway, is home to about 200 artist families. Prominent on the state tourist map, scores of tourists frequent the village to buy Pattachitra works.

