'Your Efforts Are Heroic': Economics Professor From Bengaluru Writes Note Appreciating Students Amid Pandemic

"We will do all we can to make this online trimester work for us all," he wrote.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, educational institutions have resorted to online classes and digital learning. These, however, have ctheir share of challenges including lack of resources and training, in many cases.

Recognising the students' role to make such classes successful, a professor of economics at Bengaluru's Azim Premji University has shared a note on the challenges of holding online classes.

Arjun Jayadev took to Twitter to share the note, where he also cited the example of a student who braved a thunderstorm to get an Internet signal.

Referring to the story of the student who braved a thunderstorm, Jayadev said that it came up during "a very interesting discussion with SAS faculty on online teaching."

"Turns out the student, who lived in rural Karnataka was outdoors, under an umbrella, in the only location outside that could receive a reasonable signal," wrote, adding that it wasn't an isolated incident.


He concluded the note by saying that the faculty missed the students, and asked them to "keep at it".

"We will do all we can to make this online trimester work for us all," he wrote. " We want to know and want to help you learn. We miss you and look forward to see you in person when we can."

