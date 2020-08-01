President Ram Nath Kovind Gifts Sports Cycle To Schoolboy Aspiring To Be Cyclist

In a kind gesture, President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday, July 30, gifted a racing cycle to a school student who dreams of becoming a world-class cyclist.

17-year-old Riyaz, a student of Sarvodaya Bal Vidhyalaya at Anand Vihar in Delhi, originally belong to Bihar's Madhubani district.

According to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhawan, the boy's parents, two sisters and a brother live in the native state while Riyaz stays in a rented accommodation in Maharajpur, Ghaziabad.

The bicycle delivered to Riyaz today, a day before Eid-al-Adha, comes as Eidi in true spirit of the festival that is marked by gifts given by elders to youngers.



Riyaz is a student of Class 9 at Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in Delhi and works as a dishwasher in an eatery in Ghaziabad — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 31, 2020

To support his family's financial situation, the Class 9 student, in his free time works as a dishwasher in an eatery in Ghaziabad. However, he faced all odds to win a bronze medal in Delhi State Cycling Championship in 2017.



He went on to participate in a school games event in Guwahati, according to the District Magistrate, Ghaziabad, and achieved the fourth rank at the National level.

Keeping his passion alive and his dreams closer, Riyaz spend time practicing after studies and work.

The biggest obstacle on his journey was to depend on borrowed sports cycle for his practice and he wished to have one of his own. This wish was finally granted on the occasion of Eid by the country's President.

The president also wished him to become an international champion and realise his dream through his hard work. He also said that his story should serve as worthy of emulation for the country's youth who must come forward for nation-building by dint of their dedication, hard work, courage and honesty.

