President Draupadi Murmu Launches 'herSTART' Initiative For Women Entrepreneurs In Gujarat

The president of India, Draupadi Murmu, who was on a two-day visit to Gujarat starting on Monday (October 3), inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various projects/initiatives related to tribal development and education in the. She also launched 'herSTART' on Tuesday, an initiative of the Gujarat University Startup and Entrepreneurship Council (GUSEC) to support women-led startups.

The initiative aims to boost the startup efforts of women entrepreneurs and innovation. Through this platform, women entrepreneurs can easily connect with various private and government enterprises that will support their startup venture. The digital platform is also designed to provide resources and training modules to enthusiastic women entrepreneurs free of cost.

In the 'herSTART' platform, the success stories of women entrepreneurs will also be published digitally to inspire other women. According to officials, there are 450 startup projects operational at Gujarat University, out of which 125 startups are inspired by women.

The president, in her address, said, "India has moved from 81st position to 40th position in the Global Innovation Index (GII) of 2022 as a result of the startup program started across the country with the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Hindustan Times reported.

Education & Tribal Development

The president also virtually laid the foundation and dedicated 11 education development projects worth Rs 164 crore. She mentioned that the inclusive model of development carried out in Gujarat is an inspiration for other states. She urged other states to adopt each other's work and development model to build a collectively developed nation.

She also highlighted the work of the Gujarat government towards the development of the tribal community. She said that the dropout rate at schools among the students of tribal communities has also come down after the launch of Vanabandhu Kalyan Yojana, Kanya Nivasi Shala, and Eklavya Model Residential School in the state.

According to officials, the 'herSTART' initiative will take the development of Gujarat to the next level as more women entrepreneurs will take the lead. The people are also lauding the startup platform of Gujarat University for women entrepreneurs as it will make the entrepreneurial journey of women easy.

