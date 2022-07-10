Astonishing! This 17-Year-Old Boy From Bihar Bagged Rs 2.5 Cr Scholarship To Study In US

All section
Bihar,  10 July 2022 5:47 AM GMT

A 17-year-old boy, Prem Kumar, who comes from the Gonpura village in Phulwarisharif, Patna, has received a Rs 2.5 Cr scholarship to complete his graduation in the United Kingdom. Kumar is currently studying in 12th standard and will be the first in his family to study in college.

A 17-year-old boy, Prem Kumar, who comes from the Gonpura village in Phulwarisharif, Patna, has received a ₹2.5 Cr scholarship to complete his graduation in the United States of America (USA). Son of a daily wage labourer, Kumar is the first member of his family to pursue graduation and likely the first boy in the Dalit community to achieve this feat. He is currently studying in 12th standard in Shoshit Samadhan Kendra, and later this year, he will fly to the US to complete his four-year Mechanical Engineering and International Relations course at Lafayette College of America.

Determination To Succeed

Established in 1826, Lafayette College is one of the top 25 colleges in America. The Dean of Admission at Lafayette College, Matthew S. Hyde, expressed his pleasure and said, "Congratulations! We are inspired by your commitment and determination to serve underprivileged communities." Kumar's exceptional feat and achievement have inspired his villagers and made them all proud.

On being selected for the scholarship, Kumar said, "My parents could never go to school. Getting this scholarship and the opportunity to study abroad is incredible for me. The Dexterity Global organisation, which is working for the Mahadalit children in Bihar, is very commendable. It is because of them that I have got this success today. I am happy."

The scholarship worth ₹2.5 Cr will cover Kumar's residence bills, tuition fees, health insurance, books, and travel expenses, reported ETV Bharat. Kumar's achievement has become more significant as only six students worldwide have been selected for the 'Dyer Fellowship' from Lafayette College. As per the university officials, the fellowship at Lafayette is awarded to selective students based on their commitment and motivation to solve the world's most challenging and toughest problem.

At 14, Kumar was selected for training by the national organisation Dexterity Global. According to Kumar, the organisation has helped him achieve this feat. The CEO of Dexterity Global, Sharad Sagar, said, "Prem is a #DexterityToCollege fellow from Gonpura village in Bihar. His father is a daily wage earner. Prem has been selected to study at the prestigious Lafayette College in the US on a ₹2.5 crore scholarship. He is likely the first Mahadalit student in India to achieve this feat."

Also Read: Stupendous! Know-How These Organisations Are Transforming Lives Of A Tribal Group In Assam

