Pune: Post COVID-19 Recovery, Businessman Works As Ward Boy To Serve Patients

After recovering from COVID-19, a 35-year-old businessman in Pune is now working as a hospital ward boy to serve patients.



According to a report by The Indian Express, Subhash Baban Gaikwad, who used to work as a business partner at a security agency, used to earn around Rs 60,000 per month. However, currently, as a ward boy in Bhosari hospital, he earns just Rs 16,000.

Following his recovery from COVID-19, Gaikwad wanted to serve patients, especially those who are suffering from COVID-19.

"I have survived a scare in my life. Money means nothing if you do not exist in this world. God has given me another opportunity… the medical fraternity has given me a new life and I wish to spend it in the service of patients," Gaikwad told the media.

A resident of Spine Road in Indrayani Nagar area of Pimpri-Chinchwad, Gaikwad comes to work in his Scorpio. While he draws a lot of attention, he has also been receiving praise for his work.

After testing positive for COVID-19 in June, Gaikwad spent five days in the ICU of YCMH. I was so scared I sent a message to my wife saying I don't think I will survive," he recalled.

After five days, Gaikwad recovered and was moved to the general ward for an additional five days. His wife, who also tested positive and was home quarantined, was his biggest support, he added.

After completing his home isolation, Gaikwad saw a PCMC advertisement in the newspaper for ward boys.

"I immediately went to Bhosari hospital and submitted my application. I was asked to join the next day. It was a godsend opportunity. I did not mind the low pay… My intention is to serve humanity, patients who are going through nightmare," he said.

On day one, Gaikwad was asked to clean the floor where patients are tested for COVID-19 at the hospital. While he worked in the department for a month, he has now been shifted to another department.

"I do whatever is asked of me… mopping floor, cleaning tables, files, clearing trash," he said.

"Gaikwad's objective is to do social work especially serve coronavirus patients as he himself has gone through the nightmare. And he is doing his work with honesty, dedication and commitment," said PCMC Additional Commissioner Santosh Patil.