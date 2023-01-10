Spreading Joy! Kerala Bus Driver Shares Snacks With Kids On Road, Video Melts Hearts Online

A video of a Kerala State Way Transport Corporation bus driver's small act of kindness has won the hearts of many online. The video shows the bus driver stopping the vehicle to cheer up two children with some snacks and cookies, which they accept with big contagious smiles.

Shari ng Sn acks & Joy



Posted by a user named 'Favaseeeyy on Instagram, the video was reposted by many others and has now gone viral on social media platforms. The driver was moved by the hardship of the two children on the road to Gavi in the state's Pathanamthitta and decided to spread joy with them. The video shows the bus driver handing a pack of biscuits and cookies to the two children. Towards the end of the video, the children, now with smiles on their faces, wave goodbye to the kind driver.

The caption, which was originally written in Malayalam, reads, "We will meet many people during the journeys of our life. In the middle of the journey, efforts made by different people to satiate hunger are painstaking. Not being able to understand what hunger is can itself be regarded as a great fortune. We tend to long for more fortunes even after being blessed as we disregard the fortunes we already have."

Trippsgram published the touching video on Saturday (January 7), which has garnered over 9 lakh views since then. Internet users have hailed the driver and showered the post with affection. In Malayalam, one user commented that the driver knows the value of hunger. Some others were in awe of the children's smiles, while many were praising the driver's thoughtful act, saying everyone could learn from his generosity.

Importance Of Compassion

Such heartwarming gestures are always a delight to watch for the lesson of compassion it teaches. After seeing a video of a girl with special needs jumping to school on one leg, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood intervened to assist her last year. According to accounts, the student used to walk one kilometre in the Jamui area of Bihar. Sood tagged his charitable organisation and tweeted that she will soon be walking on two feet and mentioned that he was inspired by her tenacity and resolve.

There are countless other examples of random acts of kindness happening all over India every day. From young children raising money for charity to volunteers helping out at animal shelters to neighbours coming together to help those affected by natural disasters, these acts of kindness serve as a reminder that the world is a better place.

