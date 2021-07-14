Girls From Government Schools To Join First-Ever Golf Camp In Kashmir

For the first time, girls from the government schools of Kashmir have the opportunity to join the golf training camps. The main objective of the move is to provide girls a chance to learn and develop an interest in the sport and eventually emerge as professional golfers. The camp has been organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Department of Youth Sports and Services, in collaboration with the Department of Tourism and authorities in Kashmir. The first golf course in the state reopened recently, and the training camp for girls is an initiative to promote the sport among the youth.

Abdul Qayoom, the training camp in charge, told news agency, ANI, that earlier, they used to have games like kho-kho and badminton, but introducing girls to golf was undertaken for the first time. "For girls who want to make a career in golf, this is the platform to showcase their performance. Golf was thought to be an elite sport," he said.

Training under experts

The girls are being trained under the expertise of professional trainers and are enjoying much more than the authorities expected. Several students are also excited about the camp because sitting at home had become monotonous for the children since the classes have moved online.

Golf is considered to be one of the most royal sports. After abolishing Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the Centre has taken initiatives to develop several sports activities in the state. Youth from the region have welcomed these initiatives and have proactively come forward to help the area prosper.

