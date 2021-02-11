Pune: Police Help Clear Debt After Specially Abled Man Lost Job During Pandemic

The police managed to raise about ₹ 27,000 for a specially-abled person in Pune's Baramati area. On Tuesday morning, the person lodged a complaint with Baramati police station for allegedly being troubled by a financial company.

When the 50-year-old specially-abled man rode a four-wheeler bike to the police station, his situation moved Namdev Shinde, the Senior police officer who then decided to come forward to help him.

The Senior officer Shinde said that he was shocked to see the specially-abled man manage everything on his own and his appeal for help.

Due to the pandemic, many people lost their jobs. The daily wage workers were the worst affected during the lockdown and most of them have lost their daily earnings. The specially-abled man, Madhu Waikar who came to the police station suffered the same fate.

Before the pandemic, Madhu used to earn his living by driving his modified four-wheeler through Baramati streets and made announcements for public awareness. But since last year, Madhu has lost all of his work and has no source for his earnings. As reported by India Today, Madhu said that he previously earned at least ₹ 500 per day.

As Madhu had no work left, he could not pay the loan instalments of the vehicle to a private financial company and hence, he was harassed constantly by the executives at the financial company. He belongs to a low-income family and his graduate son is yet to get a job. Madhu's wife worked as cleaning staff at a sugar mill, but the lockdown stole her job as well.

After he appealed the police for help, the Senior Police Inspector came to Madhu's rescue and mediated between the financial company and Madhu. As a result of intervention by the police officers, the financial company waved off part of the pending loan amount.



Apart from mediating with the financial company, the Senior Inspector and in charge of the police station appealed to other 87 staff members to contribute as per their wish for clearing the remaining of ₹ 27,000 which Madhu owned.

All the staff members came forward and contributed to help Madhu clear all his remaining amount in no time.

