Chennai: Police Chief Helps 123 Children Of Police Personnel To Get Admission In Colleges

Senthamizh's dream was to study agriculture and pursue a career in it. But her parents working with the police force were on COVID duty and getting admission in colleges was out of their reach.

She, along with 123 children of police personnel, however, received college admissions for their desired course at colleges. Over 50 of them received full waiver of fees for their entire course duration, all thanks to the Chennai police commissioner Mahesh Kumar Agarwal. While the men and women in khaki were working at the frontline during the COVID-19 pandemic, getting college admissions for their children was a far fetched dream as they were on the ground every day.

The police commissioner Mahesh Kumar Agarwal initiated the programme and sent requests to various institutions to provide admission to the children of police personnel as they were working on the frontline and fighting against COVID-19.

V Senthamizh always aspired to be a farmer. Her parents had sent her to her native place in Chidambaram during the early days of the pandemic outbreak. For her, it was a completely new experience as she had never stayed alone so long, away from them.

"Whenever I contacted my parents to talk about college admission, they were busy and the course I like is in very few colleges. I thought it would slip away by the time the pandemic ends and my parents get their free time," said V Senthamizh as reported by The New Indian Express.

Her father V Vetrivel Murugan who is a Sub Inspector, and mother G Amutha, a Police Constable are some of the thousands of COVID-19 frontline warriors. When the Commissioner's initiative was started, Senthamizh had her fingers crossed. It was a huge relief for her when she got admission in B.Sc., Plant Biology and BioTechnology.

Sathish Babu, who works as Head Constable attached to the Chennai city police is a COVID survivor. His daughter Pavurnika wanted to study Information Technology. After Sathish Babu survived COVID-19,he couldn't concentrate on getting admissions for his daughter.

The Commissioner's initiative came as a relief for him and helped his daughter. He did not expect that her entire fees for four year would be waived.

Over eleven institutions in Chennai had come forward to provide admissions to the children who have just finished Class 12, as a token of appreciation for the untiring service of cops as COVID-19 warriors.

"Police personnel are working tirelessly yet there is an image they are appreciated less. Gestures like these will always prove that the good work of police is rewarded and respected. The well being of the police families will be continued," said Mahesh Kumar Agarwal, the Chennai city police commissioner.

His gesture has been highly appreciated by many as it helped many students get admissions amid the pandemic.

