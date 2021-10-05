Good News! Pune To Get E-Cab Services 'Cheaper' Than Ola, Uber

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) is soon planning to launch e-cab services for passengers in Pune city and Pimpri-Chinchwad that would be cheaper than any existing cabs and rickshaws service providers.

Reportedly, the cabs will travel for a certain distance in these areas and nearly 100-200 cars will enter the PMPML fleet in the first phase, India Today reported.



The cab services will be provided for passengers from airports, railway stations, bus stands, and markets. This is the first time when the passengers will be served via e-cabs through public sector transport services.

Benefits:

The service will also help senior citizens and persons with disabilities, besides providing Pune 'Darshan' or Pimpri Chinchwad 'Darshan' tour services to its passengers. The unique and innovative cabs will help them to take a city tour and will also help in adding the cultural aspect by educating more and more people about Pune.



Officials revealed that PMPML e-cabs will reduce the number of private vehicles and lessen travel time for passengers. However, the plan is yet to be discussed at the PMPML Board of Directors meeting.



PMPML cabs will ply from Deccan, Shivajinagar, Swargate, Pune Railway Station, Pulgate, Peth markets, and other essential parts of the city. It will cover a distance of a minimum of 150 km per day and will have car charging facilities. In addition, there will be an exclusive pink cab service for women.



So far, PMPML has decided to charge ₹10 per km, which is way less than other cab services.

