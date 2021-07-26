Odisha's Labourer-Turned-YouTuber Features In PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat

Odisha's Isak Munda has been living the life of his dreams amid the pandemic. When COVID-19 brought the entire world to a standstill, Munda, a resident of Babupali village in Sambalpur district, was also struggling to make ends meet. He, however, decided to experiment with making videos and ended up with a YouTube channel having over seven lakh subscribers.

According to NDTV, Munda worked as a daily wage labourer but had lost his job amid the pandemic. With four children a wife to feed, he was desperately in need of work.

Munda, who had dropped out of school during childhood, then thought of an alternate method to generate income by creating YouTube videos and using them as a means of monetisation. He took a loan of ₹3,000 to buy a smartphone. Initially, he posted videos of the local cuisine in his area ranging from Pakhal to sambar and rice. The videos soon became viral and generated lakhs of rupees through the platform resulting in Munda becoming an internet sensation overnight.

Currently, Munda's channel, 'Isak Munda Eating' has over 7.77 lakh subscribers. With an increasing number of subscribers to Munda's channel, YouTube began sharing their revenue with him since advertising promotes an increased viewership on the platform.

Building A Home

With the revenue earned from YouTube, Munda has built a pucca house for his family and has even bought furniture.

"I earn around ₹2 lakh a month. I would help my near and dear with the money that I am earning from YouTube," he said according to a Hindustan Times report.

Featured In Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, July 25, praised Munda in his 79th 'Mann Ki Baat' program over the radio.

During his radio talk, Modi said, "Isaak ji once used to work as a daily wager but now he has become an internet sensation. Munda is earning a lot through his YouTube Channel. In his videos, he shows prominently the local dishes, traditional ways of cooking, his village, his lifestyle, family, and food habits."

PM Modi lauded the commendable job of Munda in enlightening people in metropolitan areas about rural practices and traditions.



An elated Munda responded to PM Modi's speech and said, "My and I family are feeling very happy about it. I would keep posting more such videos," over the phone, according to a Hindustan Times report.

