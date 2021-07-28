Inspiring! Plantation Labourer Clears Kerala Public Service Commission In First Attempt

We've always heard what is worth acquiring is never too easy to obtain unless it means effort, pain, difficulty, and competitive exams are a definition of that.

Clearing them is a tough nut to crack. Some take the exam every year until their eligibility is exhausted, while many are forced to give up on their dreams owing to circumstances.

But Kerala's Selvakumari S has emerged as an inspiration for everyone, especially individuals from humble backgrounds, who can't afford to give their years for the exam preparations.

Selvakumari cracked the state Public Service Commission (PSC) exam in her first attempt, The New Indian Express reported.

Formative Years

A native of Chottupara village in Vandiperiyar, Selvakumari is the daughter of a cardamon plantation worker and works in the same field.

She is the eldest of the three sisters, who have been married off. Given the circumstances and the financial crunch, she accompanied her mother on the plantation when she returned to her native during holidays.

She completed her high school studies in Tamil Nadu and graduated in Mathematics from Government Women's College, Thiruvananthapuram. She further attained the first rank in MPhil.

Speaking to the media, Selvakumari says she had gone through the time of being the joke of the center when her college mates made fun of her for not being able to speak in Malayalam.

Despite challenges surrounding her for most of her life, the 28-year-old managed to secure a government job for herself. At present, she owns a one-room apartment, where she lives with her mother, grandmother.

