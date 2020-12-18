J&K: Physically-Challenged Man Sets Up Own Business, Provides Employment To Others

A physically challenged man named Arshid Ahmad Wani, from Pulwama district in Jammu & Kashmir has started his own business, despite personal challenges.

The 34-year-old who is a resident of Malpora, Litter village in Pulwama, Wani previously worked as a carpenter. In 2016 an accident at his workplace changed his life completely.

While Wani was working on the rooftop, he lost his balance and fell on boulders, and it caused grievous injuries to his legs. Even though Wani survived, his both legs got paralysed.



The situation was depressing for Wani as he was just confined to a wheelchair for over two years. Finally, he decided to open a woodwork unit. Wani was facing financial constraints for starting his business.



Initially, some of his relatives helped him. But he soon realized that he would require loan to continue with his woodwork unit. He applied for the loan and now all his business operations are running well.

The Deputy Commissioner of Pulwama appreciated Wani's idea and helped him in getting the loan through District Industries Centre (DIC). After the loan was sanctioned, Wani purchased the machines needed for wood working.

Wani has also employed other people to work at his unit and he is receiving many orders to make doors and windows.

"I request handicapped people not to beg but move on and try to explore ways and means of starting their own ventures," says Wani as reported by The Hindustan Times.

District Social Welfare Officer,of Pulwama, Mushtaq Ahmad informed that the district administration is also providing him a monthly pension. Wani was provided with a wheel chair along with monthly pension of ₹1,000. The employees at Wani's unit, appreciated his will power and even extended gratitude to DIC for sanctioning the loan.

