'Studied Hard As Gift To Father': Petrol Pump Attendant's Daughter Secures Seat In IIT-Kanpur

Stories of fighting the odds to achieve what appears daunting can be found in every nook and corner of India. There are shining examples of people who have risen above their difficulties to pursue out of league opportunities. Social media is brimming with such stories.

Arya Rajagopal is one such individual whose story has taken social media by storm. Daughter of a petrol pump attendant in Kerala, Arya secured a seat in IIT-Kanpur for PG in petroleum technology.

Sharing the information, a Twitter user, identified as Aswin Nandakumar, stated that Arya's father has been working in the retail outlet for the past 20 years in an attempt to 'fuel her daughter's dream'.

Appreciated For Her Consistent Efforts

In a separate tweet, he added a picture of Arya's scores and commended her consistent efforts.

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri took a note of the tweet that has been going viral.

"Arya Rajagopal has done her father Sh Rajagopal Ji & indeed all of us associated with the country's energy sector immensely proud. This exemplary father-daughter duo are an inspiration & role models for Aspirational New India," he tweeted.

