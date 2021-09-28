All section
65-Yr-Old Odisha Farmer Grows Garden With 3,000 Medicinal Plants, Earns Praise From PM Modi

Uplifting
Odisha,  28 Sep 2021 1:09 PM GMT

Patayat Sahu, a farmer by day and Vaidya by night, is a resident of Nandol village in Kalahandi district and has developed the garden without the intervention of chemicals and fertilizers.

Patayat Sahu is a resident of Nandol village in Odisha's Kalahandi district. A farmer by profession, Sahu has been investing his time nurturing as many as 3,000 medicinal plants spread across 1.5 acres of land in his backyard.

The 65-year-old has planted and developed the garden without the intervention of chemicals and fertilizers. He shared that he has been using organic manure for this purpose and has even documented the plants that have been grown.

Sahu said that he started learning about traditional medicine as a hobby and started working on the medicinal garden 40 years ago and added new species with time.

"My grandfather was a Vaidya (traditional healer). After completing my education, I learnt the traditional healing practices from him.

Besides, I got access to many manuscripts on traditional healing practices and medicinal plants", he told The New Indian Express.

He prepares medicines from the plants and herbs and helps in treating people without asking for anything in return.The publication reported that his garden is home to rare species of plants like Ashoka, Lodhra, Bidanga, Sambarsingha, Rasnajadi, Tihudi, Bhin Kakharu, Maeda, Sarpagandha and Shatavari.

Finding Mention In PM Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation in the 81st episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', praised Sahu for his contribution to developing natural healthcare products.

He said there has been an increase in curiosity and awareness about healthcare and wellness in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read: CBSE To Go Paperless With Blockchain Technology

