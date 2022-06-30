All section
Caste discrimination
Incredible! This Team Of Youngsters In Uttar Pradesh Are Educating Underprivileged Kids In School For Free

Picture Credit: Parivartan “The Change"

Uplifting

Incredible! This Team Of Youngsters In Uttar Pradesh Are Educating Underprivileged Kids In School For Free

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh  (Digital Journalist) 

Uttar Pradesh,  30 Jun 2022 6:47 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Despite having several schools across the country, the number of children not attending education is consistently rising. Beginning in 2016, Parivartan "The Change" is effortlessly working towards not just uplifting underprivileged teenagers but providing free education.

Every state in India holds numerous private and government schools that are sufficient to accommodate all the children. Despite having such schools, the number of underprivileged kids not attending education is consistently rising. According to a report by the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO), over 30 million children of age up to 13 years in India have never attended an educational institution.

A report by Smile Foundation reveals that around 53 per cent of girls in the age group of 5 to 9 are uneducated, and only 50 per cent habitation has a primary school. India's government has also made regular efforts to provide education to all underprivileged kids, as the right to education is guaranteed by the constitution for children aged 6 to 14.

Incentives like scholarships, mid-day meals, and reservations in private schools are provided to encourage underprivileged children to attend school. Despite all the benefits, many children from poor-economic backgrounds don't attend school due to a lack of awareness.

Project 'Pa8shala'

In 2016, project 'Pa8shala' was initiated by Parivartan, 'The Change', for enrolling and educating slum children in the tier 2 City Moradabad. Starting the project with just 25 slum kids, the team of youngsters has taught more than 700 children to date and successfully enrolled more than 250 kids in the formal education system by bridging the gap between having and have not.

It was not just limited to providing free education but uplifting children indulging in substance use (drugs, tobacco) and guiding them to live a life that will empower them to fulfil their aspirations. Founder Kapil Kumar said, "The first step for enrolling children in proper school and get them involved in education is to show and teach them the benefits and need of education in their respective lives. We at Parivartan teach them in the best possible way to generate interest."

As per the current scenario, they have expanded their footprints from Moradabad to Dehradun, Delhi-NCR, Rampur, and Kashipur. The Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) believes that the society and country as a whole will only develop when the youth are educated.

As part of their larger vision, they started "Residential School for Pa8shaala kids' this year with Rented Space School in Moradabad. Under this, the underprivileged kids are being educated as per New Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Other than providing education and uplifting children, the NGO is also indulged in organising blood donation camps, waste management, distribution of sanitary pads, and meal-kit distribution amongst the needy.

Also Read: Astonishing! Here's How This Startup By A 26-Yr-Old Is Helping Older Adults To Become Tech-Savvy

Education 
Parivartana The Change 
Schools In India 

