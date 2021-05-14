'Oxygen Cafes': Delhi School's Initiative For COVID Patients Wins Praise

A private school in Delhi has set up walk-in 'oxygen cafes' for coronavirus patients. In the 'oxygen cafe', the patient can sit for a few hours, get oxygen, and go back home after their condition improves, informed the dean of the institute, which also has a COVID care centre.

In case if the doctors find the condition of the infected patient to be severe, then they can be referred to the COVID care centre situated on the top floor.

Recently, a COVID care centre was opened at Mount Carmel School by converting its auditorium and classrooms into a 100-bed facility.

At the centre, patients with mild symptoms can be admitted. It has been named 'The Vijay Williams COVID Care Centre' as a tribute to the founder of the school, who succumbed to coronavirus earlier this month.

"They (patients) feel positive. They sit, get oxygen for a few hours as doctors monitor them, and as soon as their oxygen levels improve, they leave. This makes them much more relaxed," said Williams, as reported by The Times Of India.

He also added that four classrooms of the school had been converted into 'oxygen cafes' and oxygen concentrators and cylinders are kept there.

He further said that there are lots of patients who need oxygen right away. As the patients walk-in in these cafes, the doctors assess them, and they receive the initial burst of oxygen, which helps alleviate mild symptoms, shared William.

He also said they are in talks with all minority Christian schools to set up facilities for COVID patients. He said that a number of people from their administration are coming to the school to see the newly set oxygen cafes.

According to William, some of them are trying to send volunteers who can work with them for a few days. He said that anybody could send volunteers so that they can gain some expertise.

The oxygen plant is likely to be set up inside the school premises over the weekend. Williams is hoping that it can be "up and running" by either Monday or Tuesday.

