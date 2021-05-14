Uplifting

'Oxygen Cafes': Delhi School's Initiative For COVID Patients Wins Praise

A COVID care centre was opened at Mount Carmel School recently by converting its auditorium and classrooms into a 100-bed facility.

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   14 May 2021 2:30 PM GMT
Writer : Ankita Singh | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Ankita Singh
Oxygen Cafes: Delhi Schools Initiative For COVID Patients Wins Praise

Image Credits: The New Indian Express

A private school in Delhi has set up walk-in 'oxygen cafes' for coronavirus patients. In the 'oxygen cafe', the patient can sit for a few hours, get oxygen, and go back home after their condition improves, informed the dean of the institute, which also has a COVID care centre.

In case if the doctors find the condition of the infected patient to be severe, then they can be referred to the COVID care centre situated on the top floor.

Recently, a COVID care centre was opened at Mount Carmel School by converting its auditorium and classrooms into a 100-bed facility.

At the centre, patients with mild symptoms can be admitted. It has been named 'The Vijay Williams COVID Care Centre' as a tribute to the founder of the school, who succumbed to coronavirus earlier this month.

"They (patients) feel positive. They sit, get oxygen for a few hours as doctors monitor them, and as soon as their oxygen levels improve, they leave. This makes them much more relaxed," said Williams, as reported by The Times Of India.

He also added that four classrooms of the school had been converted into 'oxygen cafes' and oxygen concentrators and cylinders are kept there.

He further said that there are lots of patients who need oxygen right away. As the patients walk-in in these cafes, the doctors assess them, and they receive the initial burst of oxygen, which helps alleviate mild symptoms, shared William.

He also said they are in talks with all minority Christian schools to set up facilities for COVID patients. He said that a number of people from their administration are coming to the school to see the newly set oxygen cafes.

According to William, some of them are trying to send volunteers who can work with them for a few days. He said that anybody could send volunteers so that they can gain some expertise.

The oxygen plant is likely to be set up inside the school premises over the weekend. Williams is hoping that it can be "up and running" by either Monday or Tuesday.

Also Read: COVID Relief: Dubai Based NRI Provides 150 Oxygen Concentrators To Bengaluru Hospital

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian