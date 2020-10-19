Over 60,000 Senior Citizens In Delhi Will Get Services Of Psychologists, Doctors At Doorstep

Senior citizens in New Delhi can now avail services of psychologists, doctors, legal experts and administrative support at their doorstep as the administration has decided to set up a dedicated centre for this specific purpose.

The main objective behind this step is to provide holistic support to around 60,000 senior citizens living in the New Delhi district, said nodal officer doctor Nitin Shakya as per the source.

'Hasgulla' helpline that can be dialled at 1800111323 has been set up in the capital through which medical assistance, psychological counselling, technology training and games like chess and carrom can be facilitated for senior citizens.

Under the initiative, there is also a plan to set up around 500 'Hasgulla clubs' in coordination with residents' welfare associations and other organisations.

At these clubs, senior citizens will get all basic facilities to be provided by the administration. It is expected that the first 'Hasgulla' club will come up in Naraina area.

They're also creating WhatsApp groups in coordination with RWAs to reach out to more senior citizens. With the pandemic affecting the mental health adversely, this move will allow many of them to get their treatment done easily.

As most senior citizens stay inside their houses due to the regulations imposed in the pandemic and they've started to face psychological issues.

