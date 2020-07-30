Uplifting

Over 10 Lakh Cured Of Coronavirus, Recovery Rate In India Jumps To 64.25%

According to data, about 50 per cent of the country’s recoveries in the last one and a half months have been recorded from three states including Delhi, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   30 July 2020 10:30 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credits: Outlook India

The coronavirus recoveries in India crossed the 10-lakh mark on Wednesday, July 29, with the recovery rate increasing to 64.25 per cent.

According to the data published by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, about 50 per cent of the country's recoveries in the last one and a half months have been recorded from three states including Delhi, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. These are also the three states with the most number of cases in India.

Among the three worst-hit states, the national capital has started to show signs that the curve has been flattened while Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra still look to be on an upward trend.

The country witnesses the biggest single-day spike in the number of cases with 52,123 infections, taking the overall COVID-19 tally to 15,83,792 which includes 5,28,242 active cases, 10,20,582 cured/discharged/migrated and 34,968 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The five states that reported the biggest spike in cases in the last 24 hours are Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

There have been emerging evidence suggesting that smoking increased the risk of contracting COVID-19 as well as worsened the outcome in people infected with the virus, according to a government report. It further added that alcohol intoxication could also increase the risk of infection and have other effects, including a reduction of immunity.

Also Read: 50,000 Smartphones Ready, To Be First Distributed Among Girl Students: Punjab CM

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Journalist

"Fascinated with simplifying the complicated and writing on the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. Also, a hodophile."

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

I'm a free soul with the firm belief that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and environment.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

