This Mumbai Based Organisation Raises Over 1 Crore To Support Orphaned Kids Impacted By COVID-19

To ease the pain of those who suffered due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a Mumbai based non-profit organisation Young Volunteers Organisation (YVO) has raised over one crore rupees to support orphaned kids and families adversely impacted by the Covid crisis. The organisation has so far raised ₹1,05,64,165 through its Post-Covid Care Fund Raiser.

With an aim to provide immediate support, the virtual initiative brought 1183 donors together to help orphaned kids and affected families who lost their earning members and whose livelihoods took a hit during the lockdown.



An Indian non-profit organisation, YVO started with the premise of uniting youth and urging them to do something for their country. The organisation supports impactful social transformation and development in India and aids by collecting a significant corpus via small donations (as low as ₹ 506) on a monthly basis, in a manner that is time-efficient and effortless. It helps raise funds and contributions from individuals and corporates across India and then disburses these donations to credible Indian NGOs.

Impactful Charity Projects During Second Wave

Established in the year 2015 by a group of young professionals, YVO is eager to contribute and make a difference to society. It has its donors and volunteers spread across different parts of the country and has funded impactful charity projects. Its past donations have created an enormous impact in various areas such as education, skilling, farmer's upliftment, women empowerment, water conservation, and more.



After receiving the information about children and families adversely affected by the deadly second wave of Covid-19 in India, the YVO decided to pitch in with its post covid care fundraiser. WhatApp was used to raise awareness and reach out to donors associated with the organisation to send out messages. Volunteers and partners took to social media on their respective handles to reach out to potential donors.

Virtual Fundraising By Using Social Media Platforms

"During the painful period, virtual fundraising turned out to be one of the best and safe ways to raise funds on time. Various social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram, besides WhatsApp Broadcast were used to raise awareness and reach out to masses," Siddharth Ladsariya, Founding Volunteer, Young Volunteers Organisation said.



People from across the globe rallied to get India the supplies and support it needed during the crisis. Most NGOs raised funds and continue to do so for essentials like oxygen concentrators, ventilators, medical supplies and resources for front line warriors.



"It hurts to sufferings of people around us. The pandemic brought never-before challenges in our lives and we remain deeply concerned for all those affected by it. Funds raised by us will help other NGOs provide Covid relief to orphaned kids and vulnerable families", said Ladsariya.



Funds Allocated Amongst Two NGO's

The organisation allocates the raised funds amongst two NGOs; Keshav Srushti and Vicharta Samuday Samarthan Manch (VSSM)". The money raised is being disbursed to 2 NGOs that have the grassroots network to drive relief efforts but lack the financial wherewithal to raise funds", he added.

More than 70 families belonging to the lower middle class and underprivileged category across Mumbai and adjoining areas will be looked after by Keshav Srushti. It will focus on basic amenities like food, education and medical needs to orphaned kids and victim families.



"YVO has a highly professional approach. We are very proud to be a part of this group whose priority is society and its people. The impacted families do not even have an idea that someone sitting in one corner of the country understands their pain and helps them get back on their feet. The organisation has been such an essential bridge between the impacted families (recipients) and the thoughtful families (donors). If present in every city, such YVO's will create a huge impact for the betterment of society and indulge the next generation in doing good work for long," Nishi Singla, Project Head, Keshav Srushti, shared.



Vicharta Samuday Samarthan Manch (VSSM), on the other hand, aids 148 families spread across 12 districts of Gujarat, including Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Rajkot, Patan, Amreli, Balva, Kheda, Banaskantha, Mehsana, Morbi, Parlanpur and Surendranagar. They will help families who have lost their earning hand due to Covid, have their livelihoods affected due to illness, or faced other difficulties due to the pandemic induced lockdowns.



"This pandemic has spared none globally. Even those with established and stable incomes are reeling under rough times due to the slowing of the economy, while the poor are facing the worst times due to the current market conditions. Nomadic families who are largely daily wage earners, hawkers and basically small business-holders keep going from village to village. Due to the pandemic, their sales have stopped. Any small savings they could make so far also got spent in dealing with such a huge survival crisis," Mittal Patel, Founder, Vicharta Samuday Samarthan Manch (VSSM) explained.



"In such a crisis, YVO compassionately joined hands with us and decided to support the people who have faced loss in their families and ones who have lost their business and thus income," he added. The fundraiser was supported by multiple organisations, YVO's existing donor family and friends, along with many first-time donors.

