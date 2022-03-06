All section
Service In Death: Accident Victim Gives New Lease Of Life To Four

Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative Image)

Uplifting
India,  6 March 2022 9:55 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

A 20-year-old was declared brain-dead in PGIMER in Chandigarh after he met with an accident in Ludhiana. He gave a new lease of life to four people after his family decided to donate his organs.

On March 3, a 20-year-old Yash Pandey lost his life in a road accident and was declared brain dead at Chandigarh's Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER). However, his family decided to put his death to the service of humanity and gave a new lease of life to four people by donating his organs. While his heart was presented to a patient in Mumbai, his pancreas and kidneys were given to terminally ill patients. Moreover, his corneas helped cure the corneal blindness of two patients, all at PGIMER. Yash was referred to PGI after severe injuries when a speeding vehicle crashed into him.

'His Organ Donation Is Our Biggest Donation'

The father of the deceased, Manoj Pandey, said, "We were told by the doctors that there is no possibility of our son returning to life due to brain death. We were then convinced that he would continue to live if his organs were transplanted in other people. That is our biggest consolation", the Hindustan Times reported.

Dr Surjeet Singh, the Director of PGI, said that the courageous act of the deceased's family had inspired one and all alike. Further, he added that such acts of bravery establish that nothing could stand in front of humanity.

Green Corridor Created For Transferring The Heart To Mumbai

The medical superintendent at the hospital, Dr Vipin Koushal, said that the organs were harvested from the body after the family's consent. A green corridor was created from PGIMER to Chandigarh airport in conjunction with the retrieval timings for the heart transportation to Mumbai.

India is rapidly promoting organ donation to save lives. According to data,106,228 men, women, and children are on the national transplant waiting list. Moreover, 17 people die every day waiting for an organ.

Also Read: Karnataka's Rs 1,000 Crore Allocation For Mekedatu Raises Alarm In Tamil Nadu

Organ Donation 
Chandigarh 
Organ Transplant 

