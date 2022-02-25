All section
Orange Peel To BioFuel Precursor? IIT Mandi Researchers Approach To Clean, Green Energy

Credits: Pixabay, NDTV 

Uplifting
Orange Peel To BioFuel Precursor? IIT Mandi Researchers' Approach To Clean, Green Energy

Himachal Pradesh,  25 Feb 2022 12:58 PM GMT

Biomass-derived products from natural materials are currently the fourth most significant energy source and an effective alternative to non-renewable energy sources like coal, oil, natural gas, etc.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi researchers have developed a method using orange peel derived hydrochar as a catalyst to convert biomass into biofuel precursors. It is one of the significant steps towards producing green and clean energy.

The research is also a massive step towards India's aim of achieving sustainable fuel development and attaining self-sufficiency.

Researchers

The technique has been led by Dr Venkata Krishnan, Associate Professor at the School of Basic Sciences, and is co-authored by the students Tripti Chhabra and Prachi Dwivedi. This study has been published in the journal named 'Green Chemistry'.

Need Of Biomass-Derived Products

"One of the driving interests among the renewable energy community is the development of relatively clean and energy-efficient processes to convert biomass into useful chemicals, including fuel," NDTV quoted Dr Krishnan as saying.

Procedure

The process started with heating a dried orange peel powder with citric acid under pressure in a hydrothermal reactor for several hours. The hydrochar produced was then treated with other chemicals to introduce acidic sulfonic, phosphate, and nitrate functional groups.

The report states that the converted biofuel precursors will help develop biomass-based fuel and overcome the socio-political instabilities associated with scarce petroleum reserves.

Speaking to the media, researcher Tripti Chhabra detailed that they used three types of catalyst to bring about hydroxyalkylation alkylation (HAA) reactions between 2-Methylfuran and furfural compounds derived from lignocellulose to produce fuel precursors.

Researchers claimed the study to be the first comparative analysis in which the three types of acid functionalization have been assessed.

