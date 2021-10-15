All section
A Song To Brush Their Teeth! AIIMS App For Children Has It All

Image Credit: Unsplash

India,  15 Oct 2021 9:12 AM GMT

The Healthy Smile app has innovative features like 'motivational songs', and a musical two-minute timer to motivate children to brush their teeth twice a day.

The Department of Pediatric and Preventive Dentistry of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has launched a mobile application for children to help them develop good oral health practices.

The 'Healthy Smile' app is bilingual and has features like a two-minute musical brushing timer with motivational songs. There are demonstration videos for brushing, preventive tips for better dental health, oral care tips for pregnancies and other FAQs. The authorities felt the need to have the mobile application because of the pediatric population's high prevalence of dental caries.

Worrisome Dental Hygiene

The Indian Express reported the AIIMS authorities as saying, "Poor brushing habits, faulty dietary habits and lack of the knowledge about the timely professional care worsen the situation from mild to severe one… The development of a dental health education app for children can prove extremely beneficial in teaching good oral hygiene habits right from early childhood. It can reduce the burden of dental diseases in the later years". The authorities also mentioned that nearly 40 to 50 per cent of the pediatric population is suffering from worrisome dental hygiene.

7 Out Of 10 Children Don't Brush Their Teeth Twice

In 2019, a study found that dental hygiene for children is often overlooked. Visible plaque accumulation, white spots on teeth, gum inflation, bad breath and regularly bleeding gums were the most common signs of unkempt oral hygiene. The survey found that two out of three children either have cavities or are highly likely to develop them. Moreover, more than 60 per cent of the parents were unaware of the oral health issues of their children. Seven out of 10 children do not brush their teeth twice every day. Therefore, the need for mobile applications to instil enthusiasm amongst children to proactively brush their teeth cannot be undermined.

Also Read: India's Mega Projects! Noida To Soon Have Country's Largest Airport?

