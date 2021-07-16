Once Taunted For Her Height, This Woman Is Now An Advocate With A Goal To Help The Poor

In a society where people are often discriminated on skin colour, height and other things, advocate Harwinder Kaur (Ruby) is determined not to let it define her life. At 3 ft 11 inches, Kaur has been subjected to taunts and disparaging comments.

In fact, devastated by the experience after completing her schooling from Jalandhar's Police DAV Public School, she had made up her to not study further. However, her parents' concern for her future changed her mind. In fact, she considers her height a blessing, reported The Indian Express. She wants to help the needy.

Her dream at one point was to become an air hostess. However, she realized her height would be a hindrance. It was when she was in Class 3, she realised that she was not growing like her other classmates. It worried her parents, who used to take her to doctors quite often.

'Deep-Rooted Fear Of Being Mocked'

Kaur recalls that when she was in school, several students used to make remarks about my height. After completing school, she was scared to join college.

"There was a deep-rooted fear in my heart that people would again make fun of me and I will have to once again go through the pain I suffered in my school days," recalled Kaur."

However, the thought of her parents was at the back of her mind. She recalled that her parents used to share worries about her with her elder brother, who lives in the UK. "They always used to tell him that all their responsibilities are now his (especially me). That was when I decided not to be a burden on anyone and make myself capable of not only making my own future bright but also be there for my parents. I did not want to become a responsibility for my family, but strength for them," added Kaur, who is practising under advocate Jagpal Singh Dhupar, vice-president of the District Bar Association Jalandhar.

She completed her BA, LLB from Lyallpur Khalsa College, Jalandhar.

Also Read: IT Executives Cherry-Pick Offers, Demand Up To 70% Hike To Switch Jobs