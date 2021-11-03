Inspiring! Photo Of Father-Daughter Duo Saluting Each Other Goes Viral

Everyone goes with their tough and good days. But it's only till the date you achieve something big and proud for yourself and your family .that counts It's a proud moment for every parent when their children achieve something big in their life. On a similar note, a picture of a father-daughter duo getting shared on the internet officers saluting each other.

ITBP official shared this picture captioning "Proud father getting salute from the proud daughter".In the photograph, DSP Apeksha Nimbadia salutes her father officer Deputy Inspector General of ITBP APS Nimbadia. This was the moment captured when Apeksha Nimbadia participated in the graduated parade of Dr BR Ambedkar Police Academy in Moradabad.

Viral Post Captured At Academy

The post contained some more pictures of newly recruited officer Apeksha with her mother father both.

It's noteworthy to see the family's legacy being carried by daughters. A few months ago officer Diksha's pictures have also gone viral after joining as an ITBP Assistant Commandant.

