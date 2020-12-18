Odisha: Woman Provides Free Education To Tribal Children In Bhubaneswar

Manshi Sathpati, a Bhubaneswar woman is providing free education to tribal children from humble backgrounds most of whose parents are daily wage labourers.

"The government runs many schemes for them, but they don't want to leave this place. I thought maybe if I teach them here itself they will develop an interest in studies," Sathpati told ANI. She has been teaching the slum children in the Nala Basti area in Rasulgarh near to where they stay.

At times the classes are also held sometimes under a tree. Till now, 40 students come to study. It has been just a year that Manshi has been teaching these children and they are learning English, Oriya, General Knowledge and Maths.

The children who come to study also show their interest in other activities such as singing, dance and drawing. Sathpati conducts dance classes for them twice a week.

Sathpati said that the children who come to study aspire to become doctor, model and some even hero. "I inspire them and advice them to study so that they can become what they want," said Sathpati.

Sathpati even faced challenges while trying to teach them. Initially, it was difficult for Sathpati to generate interest for studies in these children. Sathpati gave them biscuits and chocolates to lure them into studies.

After the pandemic imposed restrictions, Sathpati started to teach them once in a week following all COVID-19 related protocols. She ensures that the children follow all social distancing norms, and wears masks during teaching.

