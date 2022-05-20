All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Odisha Govt Set To Launch Navchetana Programme To Reduce Drug Addiction Among Students

Image Credit- Pixabay, Wikimedia

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Odisha Govt Set To Launch 'Navchetana Programme' To Reduce Drug Addiction Among Students

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Odisha,  20 May 2022 3:30 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-05-20T10:20:54+05:30check update history

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Navchetana programme will be implemented under National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR) in 10 selected districts for the next three years to reduce adverse consequences of drug abuse.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

As educational institutions have reopened following the drop in COVID-19 cases, the Odisha government is set to launch the Navchetana programme to reduce drug abuse among children.

The programme will be implemented under National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR) in 10 selected districts, namely Puri, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Angul, Sundargarh, Khurda, Ganjam, Balasore, Kendrapara and Kalahandi for the next three years to reduce adverse consequences of drug abuse.

Awareness in 10 Schools

The government has directed the district Social Security Officers to implement the programme as per the State action plan prepared in line with the national action plan. As part of the programme, 10 schools in each of the 10 identified districts will be taken up to provide education and awareness on drug abuse among school-going children in the age group of 11-18 years, The New Indian Express reported.

It has been decided to set up outreach and Drop-in-Centres (ODIC) in five districts - Cuttack, Puri, Angul, Khurda and Jagatsighpur to conduct outreach activities in the community for the prevention of drug abuse with a particular focus on youth who are dependent on the substances.

The ODICs would provide safe and secure drop-in spaces for drug users in the community. The centres will have the provisions of screening, assessment and counselling and would provide referral and linkage to treatment and rehabilitation services for drug dependents.

Trained And Multidisciplinary Team

In addition, the centres will be led by trained staff, staffed by a multidisciplinary team adequately trained in the delivery of evidence-based interventions and render psychosocial interventions, including cognitive behavioural therapy, motivational interviewing and linkage for treatment, rehabilitation and vocational training.

A community based peer-led intervention drive would also be launched in three districts - Puri, Angul and Khurda.

Director of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Bratati Harichandan said that several initiatives would be launched under the programme to help the young generation develop a positive attitude that is protective against substance abuse.

Also Read: Meet Saurav Bhaik, Man Behind India's New PM Museum And One Of Delhi's Most Iconic Structures

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Odisha Govt 
Drug Abuse 
Odisha students 
Navchetana programme 

Must Reads

CBI Books Lalu Prasad Yadav In Fresh Corruption Case, Raids Underway At 17 Locations
At Least 6 Workers Trapped After Under-Construction Tunnel Collapses In J&K's Ramban
Odisha Govt Set To Launch 'Navchetana Programme' To Reduce Drug Addiction Among Students
My Story: 'My Journey From National-Level Gymnast To A Popular Reality Show Winner'
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X