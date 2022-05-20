Odisha Govt Set To Launch 'Navchetana Programme' To Reduce Drug Addiction Among Students

As educational institutions have reopened following the drop in COVID-19 cases, the Odisha government is set to launch the Navchetana programme to reduce drug abuse among children.

The programme will be implemented under National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR) in 10 selected districts, namely Puri, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Angul, Sundargarh, Khurda, Ganjam, Balasore, Kendrapara and Kalahandi for the next three years to reduce adverse consequences of drug abuse.

Awareness in 10 Schools

The government has directed the district Social Security Officers to implement the programme as per the State action plan prepared in line with the national action plan. As part of the programme, 10 schools in each of the 10 identified districts will be taken up to provide education and awareness on drug abuse among school-going children in the age group of 11-18 years, The New Indian Express reported.



It has been decided to set up outreach and Drop-in-Centres (ODIC) in five districts - Cuttack, Puri, Angul, Khurda and Jagatsighpur to conduct outreach activities in the community for the prevention of drug abuse with a particular focus on youth who are dependent on the substances.



The ODICs would provide safe and secure drop-in spaces for drug users in the community. The centres will have the provisions of screening, assessment and counselling and would provide referral and linkage to treatment and rehabilitation services for drug dependents.

Trained And Multidisciplinary Team

In addition, the centres will be led by trained staff, staffed by a multidisciplinary team adequately trained in the delivery of evidence-based interventions and render psychosocial interventions, including cognitive behavioural therapy, motivational interviewing and linkage for treatment, rehabilitation and vocational training.



A community based peer-led intervention drive would also be launched in three districts - Puri, Angul and Khurda.



Director of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Bratati Harichandan said that several initiatives would be launched under the programme to help the young generation develop a positive attitude that is protective against substance abuse.

