Odisha: Durga Puja Brings Joy To Makers Of Traditional Musical Instruments After 2 Years, Here's How

The last two years were difficult for most people due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its induced lockdown. Similar was the case for Gourahari Das, a resident of Gopa village in Odisha who earns his livelihood by making musical instruments.

However, this year, the 73-year-old has returned to business and is working vigorously with Sanjit, his son, to meet the massive demand from Durga Puja organisers.

Demand For Musical Instruments

According to The New Indian Express, Das said, "We faced a lot of hardship due to the pandemic. But now, we are glad to have received huge orders for musical instruments like mridanga, tabla, dhol, pakhawaj, etc. from Durga Puja committees, temples, mutts and other religious organisations. So far, we have supplied dhols and other traditional musical instruments to around 10 Puja committees."

Dhol is one of the musical instruments used by Puja organisers during the immersion ceremony of idols of Goddess Durga. This time several organisers had placed many orders for dhol as it is obligatory to purchase a new drum and beat it during the immersion of idols. Just like Das, almost 50 musical instrument makers from the district are engaged in giving final touches to their products.

Keeping Hereditary Art Form Alive

Madhusudan Das, a 45-year-old musical instrument maker of Kendrapara, said that they had been tirelessly working for the last several months in a bid to earn better profits during Dussehra and Laxmi Puja. He said that the Puja communities and band parties usually place orders for musical instruments around three to five months before the commencement of Navratri festivities.

Das noted that the shortage of skilled artisans is one of the most significant hurdles in the business. He said some of them who are still in the business of making musical instruments continue to practice the craft only to keep the hereditary art form alive as one cannot make ends meet in the profession.

Bidyadhar Chatterjee, the President of the Indupur Durga Puja committee, said that since the government has prohibited the use of DJs and high-decibel audio systems to track noise pollution during festivals, most band parties and Puja committees prefer traditional instruments this year.

