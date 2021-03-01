Odisha: Businessman Conducts Free Fogging Drives To Curb Mosquito Menace In Cuttack

A local businessman in Cuttack, Odisha, has been carrying out fogging in different localities in the city for the last two months to curb the growing mosquito menace.

A resident of Sikharpur Upar Sahi, Satyabrat Rout, popularly known as Kabula Bhai has taken the initiative voluntarily. He is spending ₹400 daily from his pocket to carry out fogging activities. His focus is on drains passing through inaccessible lanes and slums in Cuttack, as the civic body has failed in carrying fogging activities in these areas.

The Cuttack Municipal Corporation had initiated a mosquito eradication programme, but it failed to improve the situation. There are several areas in the city that serve as a breeding ground for mosquitos.

Satyabrat searched the internet to learn more about the process. He procured a hand-held fogging machine for ₹ 7,000 and consulted an entomologist to go ahead with it. "He taught me how to use the machines and the technique of spraying insecticide," Satyabrat told The New Indian Express.

After learning about the techniques, Satyabrat started fogging the drains and garbage dumps in narrow lanes every evening.

Due to his efforts towards controlling the mosquito menace, there was a remarkable change in the city and it brought respite to the locals there. After the locals learnt about his initiative, many residents from neighbouring Jobra, Mahanadi Vihar and College Square came forward to help him. Even the local youth decided to join him in carrying out the fogging activities.

"With the CMC turning a blind eye, we were leading miserable lives. The situation worsened to the extent that we could not sit inside our house even in the mornings without using a mosquito repellant. However, the problem has resolved significantly in our locality after the regular intervention of Kabula Bhai," Sidharth Sarangi, a resident of Mahanadi Vihar on the city said.

Satyabrat says that he is not doing this for any gain, and serving people gives him immense pleasure. He also helped people during the Fani cyclone and during the COVID-19 pandemic.



