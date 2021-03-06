'Rise Up, Don't Stop Believing': Odisha Acid Attack Survivor Pramodini Roul Ties Knot With Long-Time Friend

Pramodini Roul, an acid attack survivor from Odisha's Jagatsinghpur, is all set to give a new direction to her life as she tied the knot with her fiance Saroj Sahu on Monday, March 1.

According to the Hindustan Times, the 28-year-old fondly called Rani had gotten engaged to her longtime friend Saroj on February 14, 2018, in Lucknow.

"In a society where the face of a girl is given more importance for marriage, I could never dream of it. I wanted to marry with the consent of my family and my boyfriend's family and it happened," said Roul.

The Story﻿



On May 4, 2009, a paramilitary jawan identified as Santosh Vedant Kumar threw acid on Roul's face after she rejected his marriage proposal. Reports pointed out that her parents did not agree to the proposal as Roul, then only 17-year-old was too young. They wanted her to continue her studies.

She suffered 80 per cent burns with her lower half of the body paralysed. She also lost her vision, was admitted to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) for nine months and had to spend a painful life for five years in a hospital bed.

"I was 17. I'd dreamt of being independent and supporting my family but my life felt like a joke. All because I refused a boy's offer? He was a well-educated boy from the army. A man whom we trusted to protect us had ruined my life," Roul had written on her social media platform recounting the days.

In 2014, Saroj Sahu, a medical representative from Bhubaneswar's Balakati area saw her for the first time. Saroj quit his job to stand by Roul and give her support and care.

"Nothing better could have happened to me than marrying Saroj. He is not only my husband today rather is my constant strength in all my ups and downs. I would like to give a message to every acid attack survivor that they should not feel hopeless, rise up and dream big because you are no less," Roul told ANI.

